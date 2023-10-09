Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield says Tigers 'know the importance' of Tulane game

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield has been clear throughout this season — the next game is always the most important one. But Friday's matchup with Tulane probably feels a little special.

"This is on a grand stage," Silverfield said at his Monday press conference. "And we know the importance of this game. We're not going to act any different. We're not going to do anything. But I think our guys understand the importance of this game. And hopefully they realize that in their preparation this week."

The Tigers (4-1, 1-0 AAC) are set for a showdown with defending AAC champions Tulane (4-1, 1-0 AAC) on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Both the chance to be on national television and the chance to play against the team picked to win the conference have Memphis plenty motivated for the game, Silverfield said.

"It's a chance to be on national stage," Silverfield said. "We also know they're the defending champs, and we can sit there and talk about, 'Hey, these are the things we want.' But none of that matters if we don't go out there and handle our business Friday night. And so it's important with that one, because we know that they're going to be towards the front of the rankings throughout the season."

Both Tulane and Memphis are coming off bye weeks.

A win on Friday would set the Tigers up well for the rest of the season. After Friday, Memphis only has one game — SMU's Nov. 18 visit to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — against a team picked to finish in the top six of the conference.

It's also Memphis' best chance to get a big crowd for a home game. Last week, Silverfield announced he'd bought 2,500 tickets to the game, and those were claimed within a couple hours. The announced attendance for Memphis' last home game against Boise State on Sept. 30 was 30,364.

"You guys understand how much I love the city and this university and I care so much about this football program and the fans," Silverfield said. "And for the opportunity for some fans that may not be able to afford tickets, it's a chance for them to come and see how special this place is and come cheer on their Tigers. Because I know we're beloved by the city."

