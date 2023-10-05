Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield buys 2,500 tickets for Tulane game on Oct. 13

Ryan Silverfield is putting his money where his mouth is.

Memphis football's coach bought 2,500 tickets for the Tigers' home game against Tulane on Oct. 13, the program announced Thursday morning. It's the biggest home game of the season and comes as Memphis has been trying to boost attendance at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and generate more interest in the football program.

"Memphis fans, we have a big conference game on Friday, Oct. 13," Silverfield said in a video posted to social media. "Well, I'm all in on packing the stadium, so I just purchased 2,500 tickets that you can claim for free. We want you there at the stadium on Oct. 13 being loud and proud. Hope to see you there. Go, Tigers, go."

Fans can claim up to four of the tickets here.

Memphis had an announced attendance of 26,632 for its opener against Bethune-Cookman, 25,551 against Navy and 30,364 against Boise State last weekend. After Tulane, there are home games left against South Florida and SMU.

It will be a critical game for Memphis (4-1, 1-0 AAC) as it looks to challenge for a conference title. Tulane (4-1) won the AAC championship last season.

