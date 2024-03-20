Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield weighs in on helmet tech, moving early signing period

Helmet technology is coming to college football. Just not quite yet for Memphis.

The Tigers kicked off spring practices on Tuesday, but coach Ryan Silverfield said the American Athletic Conference hasn't yet signed off allowing helmet microphones during practices. The NCAA is expected to formally approve a proposal that will allow the technology to be used this season, and that'll obviously mean significant changes to the way teams call and relay plays to the field.

Silverfield said he's looking to clarify a few rules about how the technology will be used. He also said he'll draw on his experience in the NFL (with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions), where helmet technology has been used for years.

"As we clarify those rules, it's something we'll certainly take advantage of," Silverfield said. "I've called around to some of these NFL teams to say, 'Hey, is there anything unique or different you're doing?' We'll be advantageous with it. But we're also not going to really change what we do dramatically."

The OK from the conference could come as soon as this week, Silverfield said, and he and the rest of the coaching staff are ready to start using it as soon as possible. Only one player on each side of the ball can wear the helmet with the technology in it, and that means it'll likely be the quarterback (Seth Henigan) on offense and a linebacker (likely Chandler Martin for Memphis) on defense. The communication would then cut off with 15 seconds left on the play clock.

"I'm excited," Silverfield said. "It'll be like a new toy out there. Seth, and if it's Chandler, will be tired of me talking in their ear. They're waiting for that 15 second cutoff."

The move to helmet technology is expected to help quell a problem that got significant national attention in college football last season: Sign stealing. An alleged sign-stealing scheme at Michigan involving a staffer led to renewed calls for helmet technology, and their introduction will mean teams don't have to create complex and sometimes absurd looking sideline diagrams to relay plays from players to coaches.

"It should be interesting, for sure," Henigan said. "I don't really know what to expect at all. But I'll just have to adjust to whatever it's like."

Ryan Silverfield on moving signing period earlier

Another issue that's gotten significant national attention during the shortened college football offseason is signing day.

A proposal from the NCAA would move the early signing period to June, meaning players could sign with a college before their senior season of high school. The current early signing period starts the week after the conference title games in December.

"I am in favor of some sort of early signing day," Silverfield said. "Our conference, amongst many, the head coaches agreed that an early December one makes the most sense. Because then we can make sure we sign guys. And I think it will actually help high school young men, because they kind of know where they stand."

The proposal to move to a June signing period has been met with criticism from coaches around the country, including from the Tennessee Football Coaches Association, which released a statement that said the June signing period would be "not healthy for our game."

Silverfield echoed that.

"We want guys to be able to play a full season of high school, even if they're early grads," Silverfield said. "We want guys to be able to compete at the highest level. I'm not in favor of a summer signing period, but I'm just one voice."

