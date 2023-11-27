Memphis football bowl projections: Why Tigers are in play for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis football is still in the running for bowl game at home.

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) still have a shot at playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl after the final week of the regular season. That's because there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams from the SEC to fill all the conference's bowl slots.

The SEC can decide which affiliated bowl it does not want to send a team to out of the TaxAct Texas Bowl, SRS Distributors Las Vegas Bowl, Transperfect Music City Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Liberty Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl. All of those games except the Liberty Bowl are played in NFL stadiums, meaning it's possible and even likely Memphis' bowl game would be the one that does not get an SEC team.

In that case, the Liberty Bowl can choose a team from the AAC. Assuming the winner of the Tulane vs. SMU conference title game goes to a New Year's Six bowl, that would leave the loser of that game alongside Memphis, UTSA, Rice and South Florida.

Tulane is almost certain to earn a New Year's Six bid with a win Saturday. If SMU wins and gets passed by Liberty for the New Year's Six spot, the AAC could choose to send its champion to the Liberty Bowl and bowl officials would not choose the AAC team in the game.

A Big 12 team will play in the Liberty Bowl, which typically pits a Big 12 team against an SEC opponent. The game will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 29.

Where else could Memphis land for its final game of the 2023 season?

Memphis football bowl projections

Not everyone is expecting the Tigers to stay home for bowl weekend. ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Memphis in the Military Bowl against Miami, while ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has the Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl against James Madison.

For the Liberty Bowl, Schlabach has Iowa State vs. UTSA and Bonagura has West Virginia vs. Appalachian State. It's not clear how Appalachian State, a team from the Sun Belt Conference, would play in the Liberty Bowl.

CBS's Jerry Palm has West Virginia vs. SMU in the Liberty Bowl. He has Memphis in the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com against Virginia Tech. Action Network's Brett McMurphy has Memphis in the Liberty Bowl against Iowa State.

247 Sports' Brad Crawford also has Memphis vs. Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.

The college football bowl schedule will be announced Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football bowl projections: Tigers in play for Liberty Bowl