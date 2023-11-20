Memphis football bowl projections: Could the Tigers be in AutoZone Liberty Bowl?

Could Memphis football be staying home for bowl season?

A new projection from Action Network's Brett McMurphy on Monday morning has Memphis playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Iowa State on Dec. 29. That could be a possibility if there aren't enough SEC bowl-eligible teams to fill all the conference's bowl affiliations.

The Liberty Bowl typically pits an SEC team against a Big 12 team.

The SEC has nine bowl-eligible teams heading into the last week of the season, with three teams still able to qualify with wins this weekend. The final makeup of the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games also would affect how many bowl slots the SEC can fill.

The Tigers played in the Liberty Bowl in 2017, the first time they'd done that.

Other bowl projections were split. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has Memphis playing in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Miami, while ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Memphis playing in the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com, also against the Hurricanes.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has Memphis in the Military Bowl against Virginia Tech.

Memphis (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) finishes its regular season Friday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Temple (3-8, 1-6).

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis bowl projections: Could Tigers be in AutoZone Liberty Bowl?