Memphis football vs Florida State kickoff time, six other games announced on 2024 schedule

Memphis football's game against Florida State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14, in Tallahassee, Florida, the program announced Thursday.

The Tigers also revealed kickoff times for six other games on their 2024 schedule, including each of the first four contests.

Ryan Silverfield's team is set to face North Alabama at 6 p.m. in the season opener (Aug. 31) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. That game will air on ESPN+.

Memphis will host Troy at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 (ESPNU), before hitting the road to square off against the Seminoles, which will be televised on ESPN. On Sept. 21, the Tigers travel to Navy for the AAC opener at 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

Other kickoff times that were announced Thursday include a road game against South Florida (6 p.m., Oct. 11 on ESPN), a home game with Rice (8 p.m., Nov. 8 on ESPN2) and at Tulane (6:30 p.m., Nov. 28 on ESPN).

Additional information on game times will be announced in the coming weeks and months, according to a press release.

MEMPHIS FOOTBALL: Mike Norvell on Memphis football vs. Florida State game: 'Going to be a heck of a matchup'

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football schedule 2024: FSU kickoff, 6 other game times set