Memphis football announces game time, TV network for Oct. 21 game at UAB

Memphis football's Oct. 21 game at UAB will kick off at 11 a.m., the schools announced Monday.

The game will be televised on ESPN2. It will be Memphis' first 11 a.m. kickoff of the season.

Memphis also announced its game at Temple will be played on Nov. 24 at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. That game had been slated for either Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.

The Blazers (2-4, 1-1 AAC) are new to the AAC this season and are coming off a 56-35 win over South Florida. That was UAB's first conference win under new coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers are at UTSA on Saturday.

It will be the first of two straight road games for the Tigers, who will visit North Texas on Oct. 28. Before that, Memphis (4-1, 1-0 AAC) faces Tulane on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis and UAB have a historic rivalry known as the "Battle for the Bones." The two programs played often when they were both in Conference USA, but have not played since 2012. That means the Tigers are holding on to the trophy heading into next weekend's matchup.

Memphis is coming off a bye week that followed a win over Boise State.

