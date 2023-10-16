Memphis football announces game time, TV network for Oct. 28 game at North Texas

Memphis football's Oct. 28 game against North Texas will kick off at 2 p.m., the schools announced Monday.

The game will be televised on ESPN+.

The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 AAC) will head to Denton, Texas, to face the Mean Green as the back end of a two-game road trip. Memphis heads to UAB on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2).

North Texas (3-3, 1-1 AAC) is coming off its first-ever AAC win over Temple. The Mean Green joined the AAC this season after leaving Conference USA. They are at Tulane on Saturday.

Memphis and North Texas met last year in a non-conference game. The Tigers won, 44-34, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. That was the first time the two teams had played since the 2003 New Orleans Bowl, when Memphis earned a win in its first bowl game in 32 years.

Memphis is coming off a 31-21 loss to Tulane. After North Texas, Memphis has games remaining vs. South Florida, at Charlotte, vs. SMU and at Temple.

