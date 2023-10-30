Memphis football announces game time, TV schedule for Nov. 11 game at Charlotte

Memphis football's Nov. 11 game at Charlotte will kick off at 1 p.m., the schools announced Monday.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

This will be the first ever matchup between the Tigers and 49ers. Charlotte is in its first year in the American Athletic Conference and its first year under new coach Biff Poggi. The 49ers (2-6, 1-3 AAC) have struggled so far this season after being picked to finish last in the preseason conference poll.

Charlotte will play at Tulsa on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-1) are coming off a wild shootout win over North Texas. Memphis threw away a 24-point lead and fell behind with a minute left, but quarterback Seth Henigan found Joe Scates with a few seconds remaining to salvage a second-straight win for the Tigers. Memphis almost certainly needs to win the rest of its regular-season games to have a chance at the AAC title.

The Tigers host South Florida on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

