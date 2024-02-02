Memphis football announces date, time for spring game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis football's spring game is set for 3 p.m. on April 20, the program announced Friday.

The Tigers will conclude spring practices with the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

Memphis will go into the 2024 season with high expectations. The expanded College Football Playoff will include a team from the Group of Five in 2024, and Memphis projects to be one of the top teams in that group. The Tigers went 10-3 in 2023, including an AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State.

Coach Ryan Silverfield is bringing back plenty of key contributors from last season, including record-breaking quarterback Seth Henigan and All-AAC first team linebacker Chandler Martin. The spring game will be the first chance for Tigers fans to see key transfers like running back Mario Anderson and what should be a rebuilt offensive line after losing three starters from last year's team.

There are also questions about what the stadium will look like. The University of Memphis now has ownership of the stadium and plans to start renovations as soon as it can, but officials have not announced a timetable.

