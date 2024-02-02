How Memphis football alum Blake Watson impressed coach Ryan Silverfield in East-West game

Blake Watson could've rushed for a touchdown.

Watson, the former Memphis running back now preparing for the NFL Draft, was playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday night and burst through the defensive line late in the fourth quarter. He made a man miss in the secondary, and then, with green grass ahead of him...took a knee.

Watson's team was winning, and taking the knee allowed them to run out the clock and secure the win. Still, it was an unusual play in an All-Star game, and announcers Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks had fun with it.

"What are you doing in an All-Star game?" Brooks said, laughing. "I appreciate the football awareness, but I'm going to tell you, Rhett, we're putting that one in the paint. We're putting that one in the paint."

At least one person watching was impressed by Watson's play, though — Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "OUR STANDARD" over a video of the play.

Watson totaled 46 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards in the game.

Though he played only one season for Memphis, Watson had a significant impact on the Tigers. He rushed for 1,000 yards and helped Memphis to a 10-3 season. He began his college career as a receiver at Old Dominion before switching back to running back, a position he'd played at the start of his football career.

After Thursday's game and a performance in last month's Hula Bowl that drew rave reviews, Watson will continue his preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

