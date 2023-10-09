As Memphis-FAU talk heats up, are Tigers calling their shot? Takeaways from AAC media day

“In this new-look conference, is there a game that you’re most looking forward to?”

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway, leaning back in his chair Monday morning inside the Americas Ballroom at the Grand Hyatt DFW at AAC media day, started to smirk when the question was asked. To his left, senior center Malcolm Dandridge groaned. To his right, senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly laughed.

Florida Atlantic – one of six newcomers to the AAC, the team that ousted the Tigers from the NCAA tournament seven months ago, and the team that only an hour earlier was revealed as the preseason favorite to win the league – had not yet arrived. But their presence was already felt.

Hardaway quickly tried to get things back on track.

“I’m not looking forward to just one particular game,” he said. “Every game is important to us. I’m not just trying to pick one game.”

It wasn't that easy, though. The subject of a rivalry that has been budding since March, when the Owls upset the Tigers and ended their season in the first round, was a prominent thread for Memphis throughout the day. Hardaway and FAU coach Dusty May were even interviewed together during a segment on the ESPN+ broadcast.

Let the rivalry talk heat up.

'Preseason is preseason'

FAU, which went all the way to the Final Four last season, beating the likes of Memphis, Tennessee and Kansas State along the way, landed on top of the AAC preseason coaches poll Monday morning. The Owls received 11 first-place votes, while the Tigers picked up the other three.

Challenge accepted? Maybe.

“Preseason is preseason, that’s how I look at it,” said Hardaway. “That’s a team returning from the Final Four. They’re worthy of that. You have to respect that. (But) it’s up to the rest of the league to see if that’s gonna be true or not.”

Memphis calling its shot?

Hardaway is always brimming with confidence. Who can forget the "we want all the smoke" mantra he adopted in just his second season at Memphis?

Just last week, the program's social media team grabbed some attention with a creative video montage from practice that featured "2024" superimposed on a wall inside the gym that lists each year the Tigers have reached the NCAA tournament.

That trademark conviction surfaced again Monday.

“They went to the Final Four last year and they return their entire team,” he said. “(AAC coaches) are giving them that respect. We just have to continue to do the things we’ve done. (Being) conference tournament champions means something to us. (But) we have not won a regular-season (championship) yet.

“So, we’re looking forward to doing that this year.”

Inherent challenge of life in the AAC

The conversation didn't revolve exclusively around FAU, though. Hardaway talked about other teams in the league.

He mentioned NIT champion North Texas and NIT runner-up UAB. He brought up Tulane and East Carolina. He did so to illustrate how strong he believes the AAC is, despite losing Houston, Cincinnati and UCF.

But Hardaway also acknowledged the unlikelihood that it will ease the national perception.

“It is a challenge, because people already have their minds made up on what league is going to have multiple (NCAA tournament) bids,” he said. “We’re one of the leagues that has to be extra-special in every area to get more than one bid.

“We have to do something miraculous.”

Houston still on the mind

Speaking of Houston, now a member of the Big 12: Hardaway was already on-record in favor of getting the Cougars back on Memphis' schedule.

Nothing has been finalized, he said. But he's still hopeful to rekindle that rivalry.

“I would love to – I miss that rivalry,” Hardaway said. “I know people say I’m crazy, but that Houston rivalry was something. They challenge you in every facet of the game and they had always been the bar in this league. So, I would love to continue to play against them.”

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL MAILBAG: DeAndre Williams update and digging into the offense, defense

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Mikey Williams and DeAndre Williams talk

With less than three weeks before the first exhibition game and less than four weeks before the season opener, the Tigers have two open scholarships.

Hardaway is still holding out hope that DeAndre Williams will be granted one more season of eligibility and that Mikey Williams can get his legal troubles cleared up. There are no guarantees either of those things will happen.

So, Hardaway is prepared to go into the season with openings, something he’s never done since he was hired at Memphis in 2018. He said it affords the Tigers some flexibility to make a move at the semester break if the right situation presents itself.

“If we don’t have Mikey or DeAndre, I’m definitely leaving a couple open,” he said.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: As Memphis-FAU rivalry talk heats up, are Tigers calling their shot?