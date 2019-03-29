Memphis Express G.M.: Johnny Manziel’s had a business-like approach

Much has been said about Johnny Manziel since he left Texas A&M for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, but little of it has been complimentary of his professionalism.

Manziel’s brief stay with the Browns and briefer stay with the CFL were both negative marks on that front and they led him to the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football this month. It hasn’t been long, but the word is better from his latest stop.

Memphis’ General Manager Will Lewis has noted some positives about Manziel’s approach to the job since he joined the team a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s had a business-like approach since he walked in here, but it’s also been the energy that he’s brought as well,” Lewis said, via NFL.com. “Sometimes the energy kind of comes because of perceived competition, sometimes it’s just a guy’s personality, just the aura about him.”

It hasn’t been long, so things may still go off the rails for Manziel in Memphis. Of course, the difficulties the league is currently facing may mean it goes off the rails before the quarterback.