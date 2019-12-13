Memphis elevates Ryan Silverfield to replace Mike Norvell

Memphis won the AAC over Cincinnati on Saturday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Memphis is making a promotion to replace Mike Norvell.

The Tigers are taking the short-lived interim tag off coach Ryan Silverfield per multiple reports, including Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. Silverfield, an assistant on Norvell’s staff, was elevated to interim coach last weekend when Norvell was named as Florida State’s newest coach.

Can confirm local reports that Ryan Silverfield will be the next coach at Memphis. He was the top assistant on Mike Norvell's staff there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2019

Silverfield was the team’s deputy head coach and offensive line coach in 2019. He’s been on Norvell’s staff since Norvell became the team’s coach in 2016. Per other reports, Memphis is expected to officially announce the hire Friday afternoon.

Before he was promoted to deputy head coach in 2019, Silverfield was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2018. Memphis’ run game powered by running back Darrell Henderson was so good that it helped make Silverfield a finalist for the Broyles Award given to the country’s best assistant coach.

Memphis plays Penn State in the Cotton Bowl

The Tigers beat Cincinnati on Dec. 7 to win the AAC. A day later, Memphis retained its spot as the top-ranked non-Power Five team and earned a bid to the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 where it will play Penn State.

Silverfield was set to coach the Tigers in that bowl game as Norvell turned his attention to his Florida State duties. The new coach told Sports 56 in Memphis on Thursday that he was hoping to be the team’s newest coach and would interview for the position.

"I do want to be the head coach here at Memphis. I think it's best for our program moving forward for a long time," Silverfield said.

Henderson, now with the Los Angeles Rams, had previously expressed his desire for Silverfield to get the job.

No need to go searching!! Coach Silverfield is one of the best coaches in the country!! #Headcoach!! https://t.co/RwJduwhHyP — Darrell Henderson Jr (@DarrellH8) December 11, 2019

So did Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott.

Coach Silverfield knows the culture, the program, the players, and most importantly, he knows and loves MEMPHIS. This is your guy @TigersAthletics https://t.co/qIeSOC2X1N — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) December 11, 2019

