Memphis’ Dillon Brooks needs to be suspended for his cheap shot on Gary Payton II
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Memphis GrizzliesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The NBA has a decision to make.
The NBA has a decision to make.
The Golden State Warriors forward spoke after Tuesday's Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies about his response to the crowd booing him as he walked off the court after taking an elbow to the right eye.
"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty," Steve Kerr said.
NBA playoffs: Grant Williams scores 21 points for the Celtics
The Golden State Warriors head coach spoke following Tuesday's Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies about the flagrant 2 foul that caused Gary Payton II to suffer a fractured elbow and Dillon Brooks to be ejected from the game.
Based on what Draymond Green got ejected for, Brooks had to be sent off.
The Warriors-Grizzlies series has been dominated by aggressive fouls.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Ja Morant's spectacular Game 2 with 47 points vs. Golden State.
Chris Mullin didn't mince words when speaking on Dillon Brooks' violent foul that fractured Gary Payton II's elbow.
A loose ball foul called on Draymond Green in the final minute of Game 2 proved to be pivotal.
"If you're going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye, face running down blood, you should get flipped off."
Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown credits this assistant coach for identifying the Grizzlies' final play of the game.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on the Dillon Brooks foul: "The line is pretty clear. You don't hit a guy when he's in midair, club him and break his elbow. That's where the line is." Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater What's the buzz on Twitter? Chris ...
A team from Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league has been purchased by DeGods DAO for $625,000, according to a press release.
The Giants have recently put out lineups that look more fit for Triple-A, but they enter the first series against the Dodgers leading the Majors in runs per game. Here's how they're doing it.
The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. JP Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup combined put aside a $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves in the first quarter. Spreads on five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Goldman Sachs closed at $108.92 on Monday, Morgan Stanley at $104.96 and Citigroup at $107.94, their highest in at least two years.
JaVale McGee was once butt of the joke on “Shaqtin a Fool." But he turned himself into a very valuable role player who has three rings to prove it.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Stephen Curry had a message for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. after the Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant countered in a big way in Game 2. ''I was able to return that message ... saying the same thing,'' Morant said after equaling his postseason high with 47 points in Memphis' 106-101 win Tuesday night.
Steve Kerr didn't hold back on Dillon Brooks following the news that Gary Payton II fractured his left elbow.
Investigators say the melee began when the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with three people on Saturday, April 30, at 3:15 a.m. on 8th Avenue near 45th Street.
(Colorado Avalanche) with a Spectacular Goal from Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators, 05/03/2022