Report: Fight between cousins about Memphis coach Penny Hardaway leads to shooting, attempted murder charge

A dispute between two cousins in Memphis turned physical, and then escalated into an attempted murder charge, according to Memphis’ WREG. The source of the dispute: Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

According to police, first responders were called after a man was shot in the chest. The victim reportedly told police he got into a fight with his cousin, Tyrone Taylor, at home over whether or not Hardaway was a good coach. The argument eventually resulted in Taylor punching his cousin, then pulling out a gun and firing.

Taylor was reportedly taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Hardaway has been the head coach as his alma mater since 2018, holding a 43-24 record in two seasons with the Tigers. The Orlando Magic great and Memphis native was hired after years as a high school and AAU coach.

Memphis entered last season with high hopes after assembling the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. Unfortunately, those hopes fizzled after potential NBA draft No. 1 pick James Wiseman was ruled ineligible by the NCAA due to receiving payments from Hardaway as a high-schooler in 2017. While Hardaway was not at Memphis at the time, his relationship with the program resulted in him being ruled a Memphis booster.

Penny Hardaway's Memphis career has been marked by recruiting splashes and frustration on the court. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

More from Yahoo Sports: