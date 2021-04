K State Online

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of transfer Markquis Nowell (Harlem, N.Y./St. Patrick/Little Rock) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Thursday (April 1). A 5-foot-7, 155-pound point guard, Nowell arrives at K-State from (the University of Arkansas at) Little Rock, where he was a Lou Henson All-American and First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2019-20. “Markquis is another outstanding addition to our team, and we welcome him to K-State,” said Weber.