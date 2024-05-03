Memphis begins search for new AD, assembles 6-person advisory committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the University of Memphis continues its ascent in Athletics following months of extraordinary achievements — many propelled by the generosity of donors, including the Frederick W. Smith Family — the search for a new Senior Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics is officially underway.

We are extremely excited to be in the position we find ourselves in today with Athletics,” said University President Bill Hardgrave. “We want to continue this upward momentum with a forward-thinking, transformative leader with the vision to ensure we achieve our full potential as we head into a promising future for Tiger Athletics.”

To accomplish this, a six-person search advisory committee will assist Hardgrave and act with purposeful speed this summer to kick off the hiring process. Dave North, UofM Board of Trustees member, will serve as chair of the committee. Parker Executive Search, a national firm with decades of experience and expertise in higher education and sports, will assist with the search.

The committee consists of:

· Dave North, Chair of the Athletics Committee, Board of Trustees and executive chairman of Sedgwick

· Lynda Black, Faculty Athletics Representative for the UofM and professor at the UofM Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law

· Michael Cook, Chair of the UofM’s Campaign Committee and founder and chairman of SouthernSun Asset Management

· Willie Gregory, director of global community impact at Nike Inc.

· Richard Smith, president and CEO, Airline and International at FedEx

· Rick Spell, President of the Auxiliary Services Foundation and president of Spell Restaurant Group

“Memphis Athletics has seen such momentum in the past six months alone,” said North. “We will take those positive vibes into the summer as we seek out an innovative, bold leader who will bring the program into the next era.”

“This is a special opportunity to help shape the future of Memphis Athletics,” echoed Gregory. “The new athletics director will have an impact far beyond the playing fields — they will usher in the next generation of student-athletes and prepare them for success, all while guiding the rise of our athletic programs to national prominence.”

As the search for the next athletics director begins, Memphis Athletics is continuing forward with plans for an academic and athletic facilities master plan known as Memphis Athletics Park as well as the renovation of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium following a generous $50 million challenge gift from the Frederick W. Smith Family. FedEx recently added to the momentum in athletics with a five-year, $25 million NIL (name, image and likeness) commitment to support Tiger student-athletes.

