Memphis basketball's Jordan Brown did not travel to Texas A&M

Jordan Brown did not travel with the Memphis basketball team for Sunday's game at No. 19 Texas A&M.

The Louisiana transfer spent much of the past week away from the team due to an illness, according to coach Penny Hardaway.

"JB's still sick, man," Hardaway said early Friday afternoon. "I’m hoping that he shows up (Saturday)."

But Brown was not on the College Station, Texas-bound plane that left Memphis early Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. (ESPN2) at Reed Arena.

Shortly after Hardaway told reporters Friday afternoon that Brown's illness must be serious since he did not travel with the Tigers (6-2) for their game against VCU earlier this week, multiple anonymous social media accounts indicated Brown's days in a Memphis uniform were done. But sources within the program told The Commercial Appeal Sunday that Brown is still part of the team.

The Commercial Appeal made multiple attempts to reach Brown and his father, Dion. Calls and texts were not returned.

Brown has started five games at center for Memphis and appeared in seven contests. But he has struggled in recent weeks, averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Brown's production and playing time have also decreased recently. He has not scored more than five points in his past four games and has not been on the floor for more than 12 minutes during the same span.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL VS. TEXAS A&M: Score prediction, scouting report

Malcolm Dandridge, a fifth-year senior, started at center against VCU. Temple transfer Nicholas Jourdain has also gotten more playing time at the five with Brown out.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball's Jordan Brown did not travel to Texas A&M