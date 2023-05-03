Memphis basketball's Johnathan Lawson will join high school teammate Brock Vice at Creighton

Former high school teammates Johnathan Lawson and Brock Vice will be teaming up again in college.

Lawson, a former Memphis basketball player, and Vice, a former Saint Louis signee and current senior at Houston, announced Wednesday their commitment to Creighton basketball.

The duo will be teaming up with former Houston teammate Mason Miller, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season with the Blue Jays.

Vice, a 6-foot-11 center and Mr. Basketball finalist, previously signed with Saint Louis and backed out of his national letter of intent in April. His commitment comes a week-and-a-half after he received an offer from Creighton. During his senior season, Vice averaged a double-double, scoring 19 points per game and grabbing 13 rebounds per game.

“Writing my own story,” Vice said in a tweet, announcing his commitment.

Lawson, a 6-6 shooting guard, played with Vice on Houston’s 2020 Class AAA state championship team under former Grizzlies player Mike Miller. Lawson won a state title with Wooddale in 2019, too. At Memphis, Lawson played in 29 games as a redshirt freshman. He averaged just 3.4 points per game last season.

He was also a 2020 Tennessee Gatorade player of the year and Mr. Basketball winner. Lawson entered the transfer portal in April.

Creighton finished the season 24-13 and was the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season. They lost to San Diego State in the Elite Eight. San Diego State lost to UConn in the National Championship game.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball: Johnathan Lawson will transfer to Creighton