Memphis basketball's Caleb Mills out for season with left knee injury; will have surgery

Memphis basketball senior guard Caleb Mills will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a left knee injury, coach Penny Hardaway said Sunday.

Mills suffered a fractured patella (kneecap) during a non-contact play in the first half of the 15th-ranked Tigers' win Thursday at Tulsa, according to Hardaway. He is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday. The North Carolina native does not presently have any collegiate eligibility remaining.

With 2:19 left in the first half, Mills drove down the baseline toward the goal. When he planted his left foot to lift up toward the basket, Mills went airborne. Obviously in agonizing pain, he was down on the floor for several minutes while Hardaway and members of his staff checked on him. Mills was eventually carried off the floor by Hardaway, head athletic trainer Darrell Turner and strength coach Darby Rich.

Senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly was on the court and had a clear view of the way things unfolded. After Thursday's game, Quinerly said he and his Tigers teammates were doing their best to keep Mills in good spirits.

"Just pouring a lot of love into him right now," Quinerly said. "Put yourself in his shoes, you know, that uncertainty before knowing exactly what it is, that's tough. I've been through it. It's very tough. So we're just pouring a lot of love into him and just hoping for the best."

In 14 games this season, Mills averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game. He also was one of Hardaway's best defenders and a 3-point threat (shooting 36.7% this season).

Mills was a midyear enrollee at Houston during the 2018-19 season and redshirted. After playing the 2019-20 season there, he left after appearing in just four games in 2020-21. He played two full seasons at Florida State before transferring to Memphis.

How the Tigers will account for his loss remains to be seen. Hardaway could choose to distribute Mills' minutes (26.3 per game through the first 12) to a variety of players. Redshirt guard Jayhlon Young is averaging 13.3 minutes per game. Super senior Jayden Hardaway (12.8 minutes per game) and true freshman Ashton Hardaway (10.5 minutes a game) could see bigger roles.

Also, as late transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin continues to acclimate to the program, his minutes naturally will increase. True freshman Carl Cherenfant, who has been used sparingly, is another player who could find himself on the floor more.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball's Caleb Mills out for season with left knee injury