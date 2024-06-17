Memphis basketball's Baraka Okojie undergoes surgery for shoulder injury | Sources

Memphis basketball guard Baraka Okojie recently underwent surgery for a left shoulder injury and will be sidelined for four months, multiple sources told The Commercial Appeal.

The sources requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

The 6-foot-3 George Mason transfer is expected to be back on the court by October and available when the 2024-25 season begins Nov. 4 against Missouri at FedExForum.

The Ontario native played in 32 games and made 10 starts at George Mason last season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.5 minutes per game as a freshman. Okojie is also expected to give Memphis a boost on the defensive end. Last season, he averaged 1.4 steals a game for the Patriots.

Okojie is part of a new-look, transfer-heavy Memphis roster that includes guards Tyrese Hunter, PJ Haggerty and Colby Rogers, and big men Dain Dainja, Moussa Cisse and Tyreek Smith. Forward Nicholas Jourdain is back for his second season with the Tigers, while guard Jared Harris is an incoming freshman.

