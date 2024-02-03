Memphis basketball wins thriller to snap four-game losing streak. Here are 5 observations

Jahvon Quinerly has hit some big shots for Memphis basketball this season.

Perhaps none have been bigger than the 3-pointer he swished with 44 seconds left in the Tigers' game against Wichita State on Saturday at FedExForum. Quinerly's clutch triple gave Memphis its first lead of the game and propelled it to a 65-63 win. It helped Memphis (16-6, 5-4 AAC) snap its gut-wrenching four-game losing streak and keep its slim NCAA tournament at-large hopes alive.

As big as Quinerly's shot was, though, it was David Jones' mid-range jumper with 2.8 seconds left that broke a 63-63 tie and officially sent the Tigers into the locker room with their heads held high.

Here are five observations from the game.

David Jones with another big game

Memphis' leading scorer was at it again against Wichita State.

He led the Tigers with 26 points. But he was especially clutch, putting up 18 points in the second half. Six of them came at the free throw line.

The Tigers have had trouble getting their newest member involved in the offense.

That changed Saturday. Nae'Qwan Tomlin got 11 field goal attempts, one off his season-high. He converted the extra opportunities into 10 points. Only David Jones and Malcolm Dandridge finished with more.

Rotation curiosities

Hardaway went with another new starting lineup Saturday, grouping regulars Quinerly, Jones, Jaykwon Walton and Dandridge with Tomlin.

That group played just 1:59 together in the first half. That same lineup started the second half together. It opened the half on an 8-3 run. Then, Hardaway subbed Walton out for true freshman Carl Cherenfant. Wichita State responded by ripping off a 17-5 run that put the Shockers up 54-40 with with under eight minutes to play.

Jahvon Quinerly cold as ice

Not many Tigers have shot the ball well lately.

But none of them have struggled more than Quinerly. Through the first 17 games, the senior point guard was the team's second-leading scorer and shooting 45.5% from the field. In the four games before Saturday's outing, Quinerly was connecting on only 35.5% from the field.

Quinerly's showing versus the Shockers was a whole other level of futility, though. He missed his first 12 field goal attempts, including three from the 3-point line.

But he saved his best for last.

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Turnovers, turnover, turnovers

Nine times.

The Tigers entered Saturday's game averaging the second-most turnovers per game (13.7) since AAC play began. So it should not have come as a surprise to anyone when they committed a whopping nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes against Wichita State.

The ninth one came out of a timeout. Playing for the last possession of the half, the Tigers worked the ball around to Jones, who promptly coughed it up to Wichita State's Harlond Beverly. So, instead of possibly going into halftime with just a one-possession deficit, the visitors carried a 30-24 advantage into the locker room.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball wins thriller to snap four-game losing streak