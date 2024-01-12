Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State: Score prediction, scouting report

If Jahvon Quinerly keeps it up, Memphis basketball fans might have to start referring to him as Jahvon Winnerly.

The senior point guard and former SEC tournament Most Outstanding Player has taken his game to another level in recent weeks. Quinerly hit game-winning 3-pointers last week against Tulsa and SMU, becoming the only Tiger besides Andre Turner with game-winning field goals in back-to-back games, according to Matt Dillon, Memphis basketball historian and the team's radio color commentator.

Then, in Wednesday's 107-101 win over UTSA, Quinerly scored nine of his 26 points in overtime. He got the ball rolling with a 3-pointer that turned into a four-point play after he was fouled. He also buried a turnaround jump shot with fewer than two minutes remaining in overtime that gave Memphis a five-point cushion.

When coach Penny Hardaway landed the former Alabama standout, he knew he was getting a big-time playmaker. But he has become more than that lately.

"He is a different beast," said Hardaway. "He was already a winner. (But) I'm putting him in position to be a winner on a normal basis. For him to go out there and showcase his talent. It's been all on him to go out there and make those shots, and he's been doing that."

Quinerly and the 13th-ranked Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC) will try to keep it rolling against Wichita State (8-7, 0-2) Sunday (noon, ESPN2) at Koch Arena. Here are some things to keep an eye on ahead of the game.

Memphis basketball has been living on the edge

In each of the last three games, the Tigers have either trailed or the game has been tied with under two minutes to play.

The two games before those, Memphis was only up by one or two possessions with under one minute remaining.

Such close calls have brought about plenty of consternation within Tiger Nation. But Hardaway isn't sweating it.

"This is only gonna help pay dividends for us in the future," he said. "Because we're faltering in so many different areas, but we're making up for it and still winning the game. We should've lost this game with the way (UTSA) shot the ball. We just got to the free throw line (30-for-43), and that saved us."

Jaykwon Walton return game vs Wichita State

Memphis wing Jaykwon Walton spent last season at Wichita State, leading the Shockers in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage.

He knows how difficult Wichita State fans can make things for visiting teams inside Koch Arena − and how much those same fans help the home team.

"If we have a slow start in Wichita and we let that crowd get involved, it's gonna be tough," said Walton. "It ain't gonna be no Tulsa crowd. It ain't gonna be no small crowd. (Wichita State feeds) off the energy of the crowd in the 'Round House.'"

Wichita State scouting report

The Shockers have lost four in a row and six of their last seven. But five of those losses have come at the hands of top-150 KenPom teams.

Wichita State's primary strength is its defense, which ranks 94th in the nation in adjusted efficiency. Teams are shooting just 30.1% from three versus the Shockers and only 47.8% from two. A noticeable anomaly is the team's turnover deficiency. It only creates 10.3 per game, while it commits 12.2.

But the primary issue has been the team's offense, which averages 73.5 points per game. Colby Rogers leads Wichita State with a 15.3 scoring average and is shooting 38.5% beyond the arc.

Memphis basketball score prediction vs. Wichita State

Memphis 73, Wichita State 68: The Tigers will keep on living on the right side of the edge.

