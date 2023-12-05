Memphis basketball vs. VCU: Score prediction, scouting report

Memphis basketball could sure use a win.

The Tigers (5-2), who have lost back-to-back games, are facing a potentially trying and suddenly pivotal stretch of games that begins with a road game at VCU on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPNU).

The Rams (4-4) may not appear like much of a challenge this season, considering they've already lost to McNeese State and Norfolk State at the Siegel Center. But, since Memphis has three straight Quad 1 opportunities following its matchup with VCU, it might be tempting to look ahead to that stretch − which begins Sunday at 19th-ranked Texas A&M and continues with home games against No. 20 Clemson and No. 23 Virginia.

And that makes VCU a potential trap game at a time when Memphis can ill afford another loss. Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of the contest.

Tough lessons

The Tigers have been on the short end of the 3-point shooting stick three games in a row, hitting only 26.8% of their attempts beyond the arc against Arkansas, Villanova and Ole Miss.

Being in a slump is one thing. But Memphis has a much bigger problem than its own perimeter shooting. Its opponents are lighting it up from downtown, and the Tigers don't seem to have an answer defensively. Opponents are shooting 35.5% at the 3-point line this season. In the past three games, it's even worse, allowing a 41.3% success rate during that span.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said he has found it difficult to correct some of his Division I transfers' tendencies.

“A lot of these guys have bad habits from other teams that they’re still kind of trying to get rid of,” said Hardaway. “It’s about energy and effort. Running guys off the line, making them feel uncomfortable, not letting them get in any kind of rhythm.”

On paper, VCU does not appear to pose much of a threat from 3-point range, shooting just 32.1%. But, then again, Villanova (connecting on only 31.8%) hit 13 3-pointers versus Memphis and shot 37.1% in that game.

Jordan Brown's woes

Jordan Brown, the Tigers' starting big, is struggling. The reigning Lou Henson Award winner is averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game. He has not played more than 20 minutes in a game this season. He has not played more than 12 minutes in the last four games.

Some of that can be chalked up to early foul trouble, according to Hardaway. But something has to give with Brown, and Hardaway knows it.

"We need him to be a double-double guy," he said after last week's loss at Ole Miss, where Brown played a mere seven minutes. "(That's) not enough for a guy of that level."

Part of the problem, Hardaway says, is teams are going small when Brown is on the floor, exploiting him defensively, specifically with the pick-and-roll. But the offensive end is a factor, too, and Hardaway said everyone shares the blame for that. He said Brown needs to be more vocal and command the ball. He said the Tigers' backcourt needs to trust Brown more. And, Hardaway said, he needs to do a better job of protecting him.

“We tend to forget that we have an inside presence,” said Hardaway. “We have to take advantage of Jordan on the offensive end, and we haven’t done that yet. That’s something I’m gonna keep shoring up.”

VCU scouting report

Memphis will have to be wary of the Rams' defense. VCU ranks 57th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. Its effective field goal percentage defense ranks 24th in the nation. Christian Fermin is a big part of VCU's stout defense. His 2.1 blocks per game average is tied for the 31st-best rate in the country.

Where the Rams are particularly vulnerable is on the turnover front. VCU turns the ball over at a high rate, which is made worse by the fact that it does not create many turnovers. The Rams are minus-4.8 turnovers per game this season.

Memphis vs. VCU score prediction

Memphis 71, VCU 69: The Tigers will win, but it won't come easy.

