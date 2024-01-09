Memphis basketball vs. UTSA: Score prediction, scouting report

New year, new outlook.

On Dec. 30, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway was plainly frustrated by his team’s slow start and overall lack of energy in a closer-than-it-should’ve-been win over Austin Peay.

Two games later, after falling behind by 15 points at home to SMU and needing a second straight left-wing game-winning 3-pointer from Jahvon Quinerly to win, Hardaway was seeing things a little differently.

“We’ve just got to get to that point of desperation every minute,” Hardaway said of a stellar defensive possession that set up Quinerly’s heroics. “It’s been hard, (but) I’m not complaining. Our ceiling is still really high. We’re still getting to know one another.

“But, man, winning while getting better, it feels good. We know we have to do better. But we’re winning while we’re getting better. Which, to me, is a good sign.”

No. 13 Memphis (13-2, 2-0 AAC) has a chance Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) to extend its winning streak to nine games when it welcomes UTSA (7-8, 1-1) to FedExForum. Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of the game.

Jaykwon Walton emerging?

Tigers senior forward Jaykwon Walton seems to be emerging from the extended funk in which she shot just 24.1% from the field during a seven-game stretch.

In his past three games, Walton has shot 45.4% overall and 36.3% from 3-point land. Those numbers are much closer to those he put up at Wichita State last season, when he shot 53.5% overall and 40% from deep.

The timing of Walton's return to form could be fortuitous for Memphis in the wake of losing Caleb Mills for the season to a fractured left patella (kneecap). Mills was averaging 7.9 points per game. Walton could help pick up some of that slack.

A deeper bench?

Offense isn't the only thing the Tigers lost when Mills got hurt. Hardaway said recently the former Houston and Florida State star might have been the team's best on-ball defender and the most vocal leader on the team.

Hardaway said his approach to filling those voids (at least at first) will be the by-committee route.

“Jayhlon Young, Jayden Hardaway, Ashton Hardaway – those guys have to combine together to really make up for what Caleb brought to the table,” Hardaway said. “And, then, I still have Carl (Cherenfant) over there.”

Young gave the Tigers a big spark against SMU, with six points, three rebounds, two assists and one block. He also drew two offensive fouls − all in just 13 minutes of action.

Hardaway said he would like to lean more on Cherenfant and Jonathan Pierre.

"I've got to get those guys more prepared," he said.

UTSA scouting report

Scanning the Roadrunners' profile, not much jumps off the page in a positive light.

UTSA has the worst NET ranking (286th as of Tuesday) of any team in the AAC. Its best win so far this season came in overtime against a Rice team that is No. 266 in the NET.

The Roadrunners are giving up 79.3 points per game, which makes their scoring defense the 333rd in the country.

Steve Henson's offense has fared better than his defense. But it has been largely one-dimensional: 35.9% of UTSA's points this season have come via the 3-pointer (the 51st-highest percentage in the nation). The Roadrunners are attempting 28.3 3-pointers per game, which ranks 18th in the nation. The only team Memphis has played this season with a higher average than that is Villanova.

UTSA has six players who have attempted 44 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers have three.

Memphis vs. UTSA score prediction

Memphis 86, UTSA 68: The Roadrunners won't be able to keep up.

