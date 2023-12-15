Memphis basketball vs. undefeated Clemson: Score prediction, scouting report

There are seven undefeated teams left in the country.

Memphis basketball already has played one of them (Ole Miss). On Saturday, the Tigers will see another as No. 11 Clemson (9-0) makes its way to FedExForum (2 p.m., ESPN+). The game represents another opportunity for Penny Hardaway's team to bolster its NCAA tournament résumé with a second straight, all-important Quad 1 victory.

And they get to do it at home in Hardaway's first game of the 2023-24 season coaching at FedExForum.

"I just love these opportunities, man," said Hardaway, who missed the first three games this season due to an NCAA mandated suspension. "I'm not really looking at it as any game that I haven't coached thus far, as far as the big games at home. We've had the Houstons at home, we've had Alabama here.

"I'm just looking at Clemson as one of those big games that I have to be sharp and have the energy for my guys."

Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's tip-off.

A 'special' 1-2 punch

Hardaway has had top-tier tandems before.

Perhaps none more lethal than last season when point guard Kendric Davis and forward DeAndre Williams formed as dynamic a 1-2 punch Memphis has seen in recent history.

So coming into this season, what were the odds Hardaway could bring in an all-new pair of nightmare matchups for Tigers opponents? As slim as it may have seemed, Hardaway might have done it anyway with Jahvon Quinerly and David Jones.

"You could say, when they're both playing really well, they give you those vibes of KD and Dre," Hardaway said.

Quinerly is second on the team with 13.3 points per game and tops in assists at 4.8. Jones, meanwhile, leads Memphis at 20.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

Hardaway said he feels like he struck gold with Quinerly and Jones.

"You hit the nail on the head with that, because you don't get that often," Hardaway said. "And to get it back-to-back years with separate guys is special."

Jaykwon Walton coming around?

One player still stuck in a funk is Jaykwon Walton.

The former Wichita State leading scorer started hot, shooting 57.1% through the first three games of the season. Since then, he is shooting just 25%.

Still, Hardaway said Walton has found other ways to contribute while his shot isn't falling. He's also confident the tide will turn soon for him.

"I think, definitely, he's going to find it," Hardaway said. "But I know he's making a conscious effort to be more of a playmaker while his shot is not on. Even when his shot is on, he's still going to be that guy. He likes to get the ball to his teammates. He likes to make the extra pass. (But) at any given time, it can turn."

Clemson scouting report

Clemson coach Brad Brownell says his team's uncommon chemistry has been "the secret sauce" in its best start in 15 years. He mentioned recently that resiliency and coaching have been big factors as well.

But it's also a little bit about talent. Center PJ Hall (6-foot-10) is averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds a game while shooting 55% from the field. Syracuse transfer guard Joseph Girard III (6-2) has racked up 14.4 points per game, which is boosted by a 45.5% clip from 3-point range. Ian Schieffelin (6-8) is tops on the team in rebounding with 9.8 per game.

If Clemson has vulnerabilities, it's in the areas of free throws and turnovers. It does not get to the free-throw line often (averaging just 14.5 attempts per game, where Memphis averages 22.7 per game). When it does get to the line, Clemson doesn't have a great success rate (72.9%, which ranks 109th in the nation).

Clemson turns the ball over just 10.2 times per game. But it forces even fewer than that (9.7). There are only 10 teams in the country with a lower average.

Memphis vs. Clemson score prediction

Memphis 75, Clemson 72: Memphis seemed to turn a corner in its 81-75 win Sunday at Texas A&M.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball vs. Clemson: Score prediction, scouting report