Memphis basketball vs. Temple: Score prediction, scouting report in AAC matchup

All Penny Hardaway could think as he watched his Memphis basketball team rally to beat Wichita State was: “Wow, why can’t we do this the entire game?”

The Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC), trailing by 14 points at home with less than eight minutes remaining, were faced with the very real possibility of a fifth straight loss. Instead, they finished the game on a 25-9 run in a span of seven minutes and 40 seconds.

During that stretch, they out-rebounded the Shockers 7-5, assisted on six of their last eight field goals, committed zero turnovers (after totaling 12 up to that point) and kept the same lineup on the court the whole time.

“You saw a top-10 team in the country in the last eight minutes. That’s who we were early on, and we haven’t been able to kinda regain that since Caleb (Mills) got hurt,” Hardaway said. “Obviously, we wish we would’ve come out and blown (Wichita State) out right away . . . but the last eight minutes is good enough for me.”

Memphis will try to build on the momentum created by that win when it visits Temple (8-14, 1-8) on Thursday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of the game.

Hitting on a rotation?

Hardaway made 21 substitutions in the first half against Wichita State. He made three substitutions from the 9:54 mark on and zero in the final 7:26.

The five players who finished the game were Jahvon Quinerly, David Jones, Jaykwon Walton, Nicholas Jourdain and Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Hardaway believes one of Memphis' strengths is its bench. So, it's never surprising when the Tigers' rotation stretches into double-digits early in games, like it did against Wichita State. Twelve players got playing time in the first half. But shortening the rotation produced positive results against the Shockers. Only eight players got on the floor in the second half, only six got more than five minutes, and only four saw more than 10 minutes.

Defense still needs work

Winning can mask a lot of things, especially when it happens after four straight losses.

But it is not a cure-all.

Memphis is still having major problems on the defensive end of the floor, which is a big reason why it is struggling, even against bad teams. The Tigers have never finished a season under Hardaway ranked worse than 54th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Twenty-two games into the season, they are ranked 90th in the country in that department. Perhaps more illuminating is the fact they are ninth in the AAC.

Quinerly said the way the Tigers finished against Wichita State was eye-opening for him, and he hopes it is for the rest of the team.

“We’ve got to buckle down and exhaust ourselves, especially on the defensive end,” he said. “No matter who’s on the floor . . . just being able to go out there and exhaust yourself on the defensive end, that’s big-time.”

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Jahvon Quinerly values Memphis being 'a basketball city' − especially coming from Alabama

Temple scouting report

The Owls have not had a fun first season under new coach Adam Fisher.

They've lost seven straight, and their best win came at Drexel in November. Temple's only win since AAC play began was a 68-61 decision at home against Wichita State.

In league play, the Owls' scoring margin of minus-2.8 ranks 13th out of 14 teams. Their 37.8% field goal percentage is worst in the conference. They are being out-rebounded by an average of 2.3 per game — only Tulane has been worse.

Where Memphis should be careful is in the turnover game. The Owls take care of the ball pretty well (43rd in turnover percentage) and they are forcing 13.1 per game.

Memphis basketball score prediction vs. Temple

Memphis 79, Temple 71: The Tigers have momentum. They will have more after facing the Owls.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball vs. Temple: Score prediction, scouting report