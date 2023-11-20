Memphis basketball vs. Michigan at Battle 4 Atlantis: Scouting report, score prediction

Jahvon Quinerly listened patiently as the reporter asked the Memphis basketball point guard about the upcoming Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Alabama transfer tried clinging to a stoic poker face, but a smile surfaced anyway.

“I mean, yeah, it’s the holiday season. You know, primetime television,” he said. “I think this is what we live for.”

Starting with Michigan (3-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN2) at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas, the Tigers (3-0) have a chance to establish themselves as legitimate players on the national stage. Three other Top 25 teams (Arkansas, North Carolina and Villanova) are included in the stout eight-team field, and Memphis could play two of them.

Coach Penny Hardaway – making his 2023-24 regular-season debut after serving a three-game suspension for recruiting violations in 2021 – knows what a strong showing this week would mean for the Tigers.

“Huge opportunity,” Hardaway said. “And that’s all we want, is a chance. Through our non-conference (schedule), I’ve given us a chance to make some noise, if we handle our business the right way.”

Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of Wednesday’s game versus Michigan:

Penny Hardaway's return

The Tigers are eager to have Hardaway back on the sideline.

The sixth-year coach, as part of his penance for paying an in-home visit to a recruit before NCAA rules permit them, was not allowed to be present for Memphis' wins over Jackson State, Missouri and Alabama State. Assistant coach Rick Stansbury was deputized to handle game days, while Hardaway was still allowed to run practices, film studies and workouts.

"I am ready for coach − come on back, coach!" Stansbury said Friday. "We're ready for coach to get back, trust me. But, no, it's been great to coach. We've had zero problems. Assistant coaches did a great job."

Quinerly expects Hardaway being back will have a trickle-down effect for the team.

"Honestly, I feel like it'll bring a little bit more energy from the team, to have our head coach back with us in the Bahamas," he said. "I'm thinking it'll bring us a little bit more closer together, to be honest with you. That's just how I feel, though."

A good place to start

In the Tigers' 70-55 win at Missouri, they were stuck on 13 points until Quinerly made a layup with 6:56 left in the first half. They needed more than eight minutes to break 20 points in the season opener against Jackson State.

Starting faster has been a major point of emphasis lately.

“Our starts have been a little slow this year, even with our exhibition games,” said Quinerly. “If we go down to the Bahamas and Michigan goes up on us (by) 14, it might be tough to erase that deficit.”

Michigan scouting report

Talk about a rocky offseason. The Wolverines lost leading scorer and rebounder Hunter Dickinson − one of the best players in the country − to Kansas. They also lost second- and third-leading scorers Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin to the NBA. And sixth-year guard Jaelin Llewellyn still isn't ready to return from a torn ACL he suffered last December.

It didn't seem to faze the Wolverines during their 3-0 start. Dug McDaniel, along with Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua, helped Michigan generate some early-season buzz, prior to Friday's loss to Long Beach State. McDaniel is averaging 21.0 points per game. Nkamhoua (18.3 ppg) is tops on the team in rebounding with an 8.8 average. Will Tschetter, in a part-time role through four games, is shooting 76.2% from the field and 77.8% from 3-point range.

Michigan, with wins over UNC-Asheville, Youngstown State and St. John's, is averaging 91.5 points per game and holding opponents to 75.8 points a game. Defensively, the Wolverines have been strong guarding against 2-pointers. Beyond the arc, though, Michigan opponents have had success, hitting 37% of their attempts.

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Memphis vs. Michigan score prediction

Memphis 86, Michigan 83: The Tigers are dialed in. A win likely sets up a meeting with Arkansas, and they know it.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball vs. Michigan: Scouting report, score prediction