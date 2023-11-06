Memphis basketball vs. Jackson State: Score prediction, scouting report

Memphis basketball begins the highly anticipated 2023-24 season Monday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

That's when the Tigers host Jackson State at FedExForum. They will be without coach Penny Hardaway, who will serve a three-game suspension for recruiting violations in 2021. Assistant coach Rick Stansbury, who has more than 400 career victories with Mississippi State and Western Kentucky, will take Hardaway's spot on the bench.

Memphis scored more than 100 points in both exhibition games. It's the first time since November 2004 the Tigers have crossed the century mark in back-to-back games.

Here are three things to watch in Monday's game:

Memphis lineup changes already?

The starting lineup differed only slightly from the first home exhibition game to the next. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly sat out versus Lane College with a knee injury, and Jayden Hardaway started in his place.

With Quinerly healthy enough to play against LeMoyne-Owen, Jayden Hardaway came off the bench. The four other starters were the same in both games: Caleb Mills, Jaykwon Walton, David Jones and Jordan Brown.

Based on Penny Hardaway's comments during a postgame radio interview last week, it seems like the sixth-year coach is already considering shaking things up.

"I don't know. I don't like the way that's looking right now," he said. "I might make a couple changes − or, a change. Need to get more energy in the first five."

Hardaway declined to give a clear indication of what changes might be on the way. But, when asked about the possibility of forward Nick Jourdain (who averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds last week) being elevated into the lineup, Penny Hardaway did not rule it out.

"He could be one," he said. "He plays with a ton of energy."

Penny Hardaway's approach on offense, defense

The Tigers have long been a strong defensive team. But, with the roster Penny Hardaway has assembled this season, offense has taken centerstage so far.

Still, Hardaway is not willing to sacrifice a stout defensive presence for more points. The goal, he said, is to be the best on both ends of the floor.

"We want to get the ball up fast and score within the first 7 or 8 seconds. We're trying to not let the defense get set up," said Hardaway. "First great shot available, whether it's in the paint, whether it's a three, and then we get back and play defense.

"I don't know if it's ever been done, where you have a team that's first in tempo in the country and No. 1 in defensive efficiency. But that's what we're trying to do. Usually teams walk the ball up and then try to be the best defensive team. We're trying to run, have our strength in numbers and still be the best defensive team as well."

Jackson State scouting report

Jackson State, in its second year under former NBA all-star Mo Williams, returns seven players from a team that finished 14-19.

Williams' two leading scorers from a year ago (Ken Evans Jr. and Coltie Young) are back. In Jackson State's only exhibition game, a 116-68 win over Rhodes College, Young put up 21 points and Evans scored 18. They led a group of seven players who scored in double figures.

Memphis basketball vs. Jackson State score prediction

Memphis 94, Jackson State 77: Memphis will fill it up early and often, starting the 2023-24 season off on the right foot.

