Memphis basketball vs. FAU: Score prediction, scouting report in AAC matchup

Memphis basketball versus FAU.

The long-awaited, much-anticipated rematch of a first-round 2023 NCAA Tournament game is finally upon us. Whatever luster the game may lack now — compared to how much there might have been, say, a month ago — is largely irrelevant.

There is still plenty riding on Sunday's game (1 p.m. CT, ESPN) at FedExForum. The Tigers (19-8, 8-6 AAC) are trying to finish strong after scuffling for weeks and qualify for a double-bye at next month's AAC tournament. The Owls (20-6, 10-3) have lost two of their past five games and fallen out of the national polls, suddenly making their March Madness at-large candidacy less certain. But the game at Memphis gives them a chance to solidify their at-large résumé.

Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday.

Will Memphis basketball still be banged-up?

The Tigers were substantially undermanned for all or part of Wednesday's win over Charlotte.

Reserves Jayhlon Young (ankle), Jayden Hardaway (concussion) and Jordan Brown (back) did not play. AAC leading scorer David Jones already was not 100% because he was dealing with a sore thumb that he jammed in the loss at SMU. Then, early in the second half against the 49ers, Jones left the game and did not return after suffering a scratched left cornea.

The program has not yet addressed their status for Sunday's game.

Home is where the wins are?

The first of their two meetings with FAU is at FedExForum, where they have been tough to beat under Hardaway. They are a combined 37-6 at home the past two-plus seasons, which includes an 11-2 mark this season. The only losses are to South Florida and Rice.

Meanwhile, FAU is just 4-4 in true road games this season. The biggest difference is not with the Owls' offense, which puts up 82 points per game on the road and 84 points per game in all other games. But there is a significant drop-off on the defensive end. Dusty May's team is allowing 79.2 points per game on the road and just 69.9 points per game in all other games.

FAU scouting report

The Owls, led by Johnell Davis, are the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league. Prior to FAU's home game against SMU Thursday, Davis was connecting on 46.4% of his shots from beyond the arc, making him the team's most dangerous. Among the Owls with at least 90 3-point attempts this season, Nick Boyd (37.1%) has the next-best long-range percentage.

Vladislav Goldin (7-foot-1) has been one of the best big men in the AAC this season. He is second among all Owls in scoring and rebounding. He is also top-10 in the nation in field goal percentage.

Memphis basketball score prediction vs. FAU

Memphis 78, FAU 77: This one has been circled on the Tigers' calendar for too long for there to be a letdown.

