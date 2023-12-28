Memphis basketball vs. Austin Peay: Score prediction, scouting report

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway felt like his team deserved a break ahead of Saturday's home game against Austin Peay (6 p.m., ESPN+).

"This was a long stretch of not getting a lot of sleep," he said last week. "A lot of pressure mentally and physically."

Hardaway was referring to the 18th-ranked Tigers' grueling 31-day stretch that included nine games − seven versus teams from Power 5 conferences and one each against the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Memphis (10-2) navigated itself through the trying gauntlet well. It won seven of those nine contests, earning a spot in the top 20 of both national polls and rose from No. 71 to No. 28 in the NCAA's NET rankings. Hardaway spent part of his holiday break working individually with midseason transfer forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who played his first game at Memphis last week, on Christmas Eve. Following a short break, it was right back to work.

"After those couple days, I'll get back to studying us," he said after last week's win over Vanderbilt. Trying to come up with better ways to be better - to guard smaller guards or do better on our man defense."

Here are three things to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game.

Health and wellness

As taxing mentally as the first weeks of the season were for the Tigers, they also took a toll physically.

Jaykwon Walton (8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg) has been bothered by an ankle issue that popped up late in the team's win over Virginia on Dec. 19. Hardaway said Walton was only able to give about 80% against Vanderbilt.

Then, leading scorer David Jones (21.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and Caleb Mills (9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) were also ailing late last week.

"David Jones missed 3 days in a row of practice, because he's really sick," Hardaway said after beating the Commodores. "He and Caleb both have been extremely sick. Caleb was dizzy the last couple days, and didn't practice. Like, walked off the court. Really concerns me. Both of those guys got IV two days in a row, and I think David Jones is getting one right now. Don't know what bug that is or what's going on."

Hansel Enmanuel and the ties that bind

Austin Peay guard Hansel Enmanuel (6-6) was once recruited by Hardaway, who offered him a scholarship in February 2022. The one-armed Dominican Republic native, who became a viral sensation in high school, is averaging 2.3 points and 3.6 rebounds a game for the Governors in 18.4 minutes per game. Enmanuel, who has 15 blocks this season, also ranks 57th in the country with an 8.0% block percentage.

But he won't be the only familiar face doing work for Austin Peay. Associate head coach Rodney Hamilton is a native Memphian who worked as Hardaway's director of basketball operations for four seasons with the Tigers.

Also, big man Daniel Loos is in his first season with the Governors after three standout seasons at Christian Brothers in Memphis. His uncle, Brad Loos, is Memphis' senior associate athletic director for development and the athletic department's chief revenue officer.

Austin Peay scouting report

The secret to what success the Governors have had this season can largely be attributed to point guard DeMarcus Sharp.

The 6-3 Sharp leads his team in scoring (18.3, despite not having a made 3-pointer yet this season), rebounding (7.3) and assists (4.8). He's also tops in steals (35) and tied for the team lead in blocks (15). He was the Southland Conference Player of the Year at Northwestern State last season, when he was also a Lou Henson Award finalist.

Austin Peay's relative strength is its defense, which ranks 165th in the country in adjusted efficiency. Meanwhile, its offensive efficiency rating is 289th in the nation. The Governors are the latest Memphis opponent that tries to slow things down offensively, ranking 345th overall in adjusted tempo.

But Corey Gipson's team has had success this season, beating Southern Illinois on Dec. 12 for a Quad 2 victory. The Governors have won four of their last five games − the only loss a 1-point setback at Western Kentucky.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay score prediction

Memphis 82, Austin Peay 65: No suspense here. Feels like the Tigers go wire-to-wire in this one.

