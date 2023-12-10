Memphis basketball upsets No. 19 Texas A&M on the road. Here are 5 takeaways

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M missed a 3-pointer with 4:07 left in its game against Memphis basketball.

It was the 19th-ranked Aggies' 23rd missed 3-pointer of the game, and it gave the Tigers possession with a 12-point lead. That's when dozens of the hometown fans inside Reed Arena decided they'd seen enough of the game and not enough of the exit doors.

Memphis (7-2) went on to put the finishing touches on the biggest win of its season, a 81-75 road victory that will likely remain a sparkling resumé highlight until March. It also helps extract whatever sour taste might have still been lingering from the Tigers' lopsided loss to Villanova and its narrow defeat at Ole Miss. Texas A&M drops to 7-3.

David Jones gave Memphis a huge boost, especially early, and finished with a team-best 29 points. Jahvon Quinerly, no stranger to the SEC as a former Alabama point guard, rode a big second half to 24 points.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.

Caleb Mills comes to play

If Jones and Quinerly were the headliners, Caleb Mills was one of the unsung heroes.

The Florida State transfer followed up his best game in a Tigers uniform (17 points at VCU) with another big game.

Mills finished with 13 critical points. Eleven of them came in the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers with less than eight minutes left in the game and the Aggies threatening to make a push. Up by eight points, Mills' first 3-pointer pushed the lead back out to 11. Then, he made a 9-point lead a 12-point advantage with another triple.

The Tigers led by double-digits after that until inside the final minute.

Nicholas Jourdain a big help

Nicholas Jourdain has been instrumental for the Tigers at times this season thanks to his size, athleticism and versatility.

But his usage has been relatively modest. Before Sunday, Jourdain's season-high is 21 minutes. But, against the Aggies, the Temple transfer was pressed into a much larger role.

Malcolm Dandridge was in foul trouble for much of the game and fouled out having only played 12 minutes. And, since Jordan Brown missed his second straight game, Memphis was in a bind. The Tigers needed size, especially considering that Texas A&M has a lot of it and came into the game ranked second in the nation in offensive rebounding.

Jourdain gave Memphis 28 valuable minutes.

Not having Jordan Brown

The Tigers' front court depth was thinner than normal for the second straight game.

Jordan Brown, who missed the VCU game earlier this week with what Hardaway classified as an illness, did not make the trip to College Station, either.

That left the bulk of center duties to Dandridge and Jourdain. That arrangement has worked well much of the time. Even when Brown was available, his difficulty staying on the floor elevated Dandridge and Jourdain's roles.

But there was a stretch in the first half when having Brown available would have been beneficial. Neither Dandridge nor Jourdain were on the floor for a nearly four-minute stretch in the first half, leaving Jonathan Pierre (6-9) as the biggest Tiger in the game. Texas A&M seized on the opportunity, going on an 8-2 run, taking the Aggies from down 12-9 to up 17-14. The Aggies also out-rebounded the Tigers 5-4 during that span.

David Jones is lights-out again

Jones walked out of the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., earlier this week with a boot on his left foot. That's because, late in the second half, he aggravated an injury that kept him out of multiple practices several weeks prior.

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

But he showed up at Reed Arena ready to go. The Tigers' leading scorer and rebounder appeared in tip-top shape out of the gate. Jones was unstoppable, torching the Aggies for 21 points in the first 20 minutes. In his 36-point career game against Arkansas last month, Jones scored 17 in the first half and 19 in the second.

Turning Texas A&M over

The Aggies came into Sunday's game with one of the lowest turnover percentages in the country, giving the ball up on just 14.4% of its possessions. They were averaged just 9.6 turnovers per game before facing Memphis.

The Tigers, however, brought out some of the worst ball security of Texas A&M's season. Buzz Williams' team avoided topping its season high (16 in a loss to Virginia). But it finished with 12.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball upsets No. 19 Texas A&M. Here are 5 takeaways