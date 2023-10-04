Memphis basketball target Curtis Givens III, former MUS star, sets commitment date

Curtis Givens III is on the cusp of picking where he will start his college basketball career.

The former Memphis University School star and top recruiting target for Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway will announce his decision at 4 p.m. Saturday, live from Big Bill's Bar-Be-Que on Kirby Road in East Memphis.

It will be livestreamed nationally via the On3 Recruits YouTube channel, according to an On3.com report.

Givens, who left MUS before last season to play at Montverde Academy in Florida, is currently a four-star prospect, ranked No. 59 in the country by 247Sports Composite for the 2024 class. Listed at 6-foot-2, he's also considered the nation's fifth-best point guard in his class.

Givens is selecting among finalists Memphis, LSU and Texas, his father recently confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. He took his final official visit to Memphis last month. His commitment announcement is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Central on Saturday.

“I have a pretty good relationship with them, we talk on a daily basis," Givens told On3 about Memphis. "They just tell me how much they would love for me to be a Tiger and they think I can be the next great point guard to come through there. Penny Hardaway means everything to Memphis kids. He was one of the greats from Memphis and went on to have a great NBA career. So it means a lot to have a good relationship with him."

Memphis already has one 2024 class commitment in four-star shooting guard Jared Harris out of Silsbee (Texas).

Hardaway hosted 2024 four-star wing and Memphis native Billy Richmond III last weekend on an official visit. The son of former John Calipari-era Tigers guard Billy Richmond is about to begin his second season playing for Camden High School in New Jersey. He's scheduled to visit Kansas and Alabama this month; a decision date is unclear at the moment.

