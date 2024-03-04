Memphis basketball storms back to blow out UAB on senior day. Here are 5 observations

It might as well have been Sunday.

Emphasis on might.

In the first half on Sunday, UAB dominated Memphis basketball and at one point led by 22 points. But the Tigers, if they want any shot at an at-large NCAA tournament bid, had to have this game. So, they took it.

Memphis, in front of an electrified and deliriously raucous FedExForum crowd, used a 46-9 run (highlighted by 20 straight points) to regain control and cruise to a 106-87 victory. It's the Tigers' (22-8, 11-6 AAC) fourth straight victory and keeps them in contention for a double-bye at next week's AAC tournament in Fort Worth. Penny Hardaway's team is in fourth place in the league standings with one regular-season game remaining.

Many of the same fans buzzing about the abominable play in the first half were buzzing in the second half about Memphis' dominant play.

The resounding win avenged a disappointing loss to the Blazers (18-11, 10-6) in Birmingham in January.

Here are five observations from Sunday's win.

Points, points and more points

Memphis was powered by the three-headed monster consisting of David Jones, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Jahvon Quinerly.

Jones was held to just eight points in the first half. But, like many other games when he has a slow start, Jones came alive in the second half. He scored 24 of his game-high 32 points over the final 20 minutes.

Tomlin, who has emerged as a major force on both ends of the floor, dropped 28 points to go along with six rebounds.

Quinerly finished with 25 points.

The turnover battle

UAB handled what little defensive pressure Memphis managed in the first half relatively well.

The Blazers committed just seven turnovers before halftime, compared to eight for Memphis.

The second half was another story entirely. UAB turned the ball over 11 times in its disastrous second half, while the Tigers committed just one.

Andy Kennedy's short day

The Tigers came out of the locker room after halftime like a house of fire.

Trailing 61-46 at the break, Memphis came out strong, hitting two field goals in the first minute and four in the first two minutes to narrow the gap to just seven points. Kennedy grew restless, shaking his head, looking at the floor and sighing deeply.

Two minutes later, the Tigers had clawed back to within 61-59, and Kennedy blew a gasket. He was hit with a technical foul by referee Jeb Hartness, which did not sit well with Kennedy. As his protesting continued, he was ejected by Byron Jarrett. That set Kennedy off even more. Players and coaches alike had to restrain him.

Where's the defense?

Two weeks ago, the Tigers allowed 58 points to SMU in the first half of a game they lost 106-79.

Anything the Mustangs did against Memphis, UAB did better. The Blazers annihilated the Tigers in the first half, putting up 61 points without scoring in the first 1:19 or the last 1:35.

Andy Kennedy's team 67.6% from the floor and hit eight 3-pointers. Over the first 20 minutes, UAB abused Memphis' interior defense, scoring 30 points in the paint.

Help at the free throw line

As things spiraled for Memphis in the first half, the Tigers buoyed themselves by a steady showing at the free throw line.

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

They got to the stripe early and often, making 16 shots there on 18 attempts. Memphis' 16 makes were twice as many as UAB even attempted in the first half.

All that time spent at the free throw line also helped set the table for the foul trouble UAB found itself in the rest of the game. Six Blazers finished with three or more fouls.

Quinerly and Jones each made 10 free throws.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball storms back to blow out UAB on senior day