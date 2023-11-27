Memphis basketball still stuck just outside the AP Top 25. Tigers fall out of coaches poll

The Memphis basketball team remains agonizingly close to being ranked in the AP Top 25. .

The Tigers (5-1) were right back in the 26th position Monday as the team with the most votes outside the top 25. They also dropped out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, where they are essentially slotted at 26th.

Villanova and Oklahoma were among the teams to leapfrog Memphis, landing at No. 18 and No. 25 in the AP poll, respectively. BYU (No. 19) and Illinois (No. 24) also moved past the Tigers in the coaches poll.

Penny Hardaway's team was ranked 24th in the final AP poll of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis defeated Michigan and Arkansas in the Bahamas last week before falling to Villanova in the championship game. The Wildcats overwhelmed the Tigers from the start, building a 35-point lead with under 10 minutes left in the game. Memphis mounted a comeback to make the final score (79-63) somewhat respectable.

Hardaway said there's plenty to learn from a game like that.

“We don’t have a choice. We’ll just have to learn from this,” he said, “as a staff, as a team. It’s only a loss if we don’t learn from it.”

David Jones leads the team in scoring (17.8 points per game), rebounding (6.2) and steals (13).

The Tigers will play one game this week: Saturday at Ole Miss (1 p.m., ESPN2). The Rebels (5-0) face NC State Tuesday before welcoming Memphis to The Pavilion.

