Memphis basketball smothers Virginia. 5 takeaways from another statement win for Tigers

Memphis basketball presented the country with perhaps its most emphatic statement of the season, a 77-54 win over Virginia at FedExForum on Tuesday night.

In the first matchup of top-25 teams in Memphis since March 2014, the No. 23 Tigers (9-2) overwhelmed the No. 22 Cavaliers (9-2) from start to finish. When Jahvon Quinerly hit a 3-pointer with 2:44 to play that put Penny Hardaway's team up 74-52, the look on Virginia coach Tony Bennett's face resembled one that could only be construed as abject resignation.

David Jones provided another star-making performance, scoring 26 points against at team that came into the game allowing just 53.3 points per game to full teams this season. Caleb Mills added 11 points for Memphis.

Memphis has defeated top-25 teams in three consecutive games − the first time the Tigers have accomplished that feat in the regular season.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

The defining stretch

It began innocently enough. With Memphis leading 52-44 and 13:01 left on the clock in the second half, Malcolm Dandridge hit a pair of free throws.

It sparked a 13-0 run that sparked the mostly full house into a frenzy and took most of what spunk Virginia had left.

By the time the blur of action finally slowed, the Tigers led 65-44 with 8:54 to play.

David Jones imposes his will early

Bennett could only throw his hands up and shake his head.

That's because, by now, all of college basketball knows Jones is the engine that makes Memphis go. Yet, the Cavaliers' defense (ranked second in the country prior to Tuesday's game) was having fits thanks to Jones in the first half. As concerted as their efforts to keep Jones from going left off the dribble, it didn't matter.

The Tigers opened the game on a 13-1 run partially because Jones scored five points in the first 1:45. Later, Jones scored seven points in the blink of an eye. In a 99-second span, the Tigers' leading scorer made three out of four field goal attempts and took Memphis from a six-point lead to a nine.

All Bennett could muster at that point was exasperation.

Jaykwon Walton back in the starting lineup

Hardaway doesn't often mess with success.

But he made an exception Tuesday. After inserting his freshman son, Ashton Hardaway, into the starting lineup for each of the last three games, the coach switched things up.

Ashton Hardaway gave way to Jaykwon Walton. The former Wichita State star started the first seven games for Memphis this season, but he soon found himself mired in a deep shooting slump (5 for 28 from the floor in the four games leading up to last week's game against Clemson).

But Walton seemed to emerge versus Clemson, shooting 4-of-12 with 10 points in the 79-77 win. Penny Hardaway rewarded him with a starting spot, and Walton rewarded him with six points, five rebounds and two steals.

Making Virginia pay

The Cavaliers take care of the ball more effectively than most teams in the country.

Prior to facing Memphis, Virginia averaged just eight turnovers through its first 10 games − the second-best clip in Division I. The Tigers, who typically make their opponents give the ball up more than normal, did it again against Virginia. The visitors committed 18 turnovers.

But it was the work Memphis did afterward that made the real impact. The Tigers scored 27 points off turnovers.

Memphis' Ashton Hardaway (4) and midseason transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin speak before the start of the game between the University of Virginia and University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin a step closer to debut

The suspense held all the way up until two hours before tip-off. That's when the Memphis athletic department formally announced the addition of midseason Kansas State transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

While he did not play Tuesday, the program's press release stated the only thing holding things up is Tomlin's confirmation of graduation from Kansas State. Once that is complete, the 6-foot-10 power forward will be eligible immediately, because he did not play this season for the Wildcats. He was suspended indefinitely in October after a bar fight he was involved in led to his arrest. Tomlin was ultimately dismissed by university president Richard Linton.

Tomlin worked out on the floor at FedExForum a few hours before tip-off Tuesday, showing off an ability to knock down 3-pointers and an athleticism that made him a force during last season's NCAA Tournament.

