Memphis basketball score vs. Missouri: Live updates for Tigers vs Mizzou

Memphis basketball will try to score a road win tonight at Missouri.

The Tigers (1-0) will still be without coach Penny Hardaway, who is serving the second of a three-game suspension. Assistant Rick Stansbury will continue to handle gameday head coaching duties until Hardaway returns.

Missouri (1-0) is an attractive non-conference resumé opportunity for Memphis, which needs as many of them as it can get. Dennis Gates' team (like Memphis) received votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and was picked to finish ninth in the SEC.

What time, channel is Memphis basketball game?

SEC Network will broadcast the Tigers-Tigers game, which is set to tip off at 8 p.m.

Memphis basketball score vs. Missouri

