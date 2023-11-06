Memphis basketball score vs. Jackson State: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's Tigers

Memphis basketball will try to maintain its high-octane offensive output in the 2023-24 season opener today against Jackson State.

Penny Hardaway's Tigers (who will be without their head coach while he serves a three-game suspension for recruiting violations committed in 2021) scored more than 100 points in exhibition games against Lane College and LeMoyne-Owen. It was the first time since 2004 the program has eclipsed the century mark in back-to-back games (exhibition or otherwise).

Veteran coach and Memphis assistant Rick Stansbury will serve as acting head coach while Hardaway is out. Hardaway will return to the Tigers' sideline on Nov. 22, when they face Michigan in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Memphis is a 21.5-point favorite against Jackson State, which finished last season (its first under coach Mo Williams) 14-19.

Follow along with the live scorestream below for updates before, during and after the game.

What time, channel is Memphis basketball game?

ESPN+ will broadcast the Memphis-Jackson State game, which is set to tip off at 7 p.m.

Memphis basketball score vs. Jackson State: Live updates

