Memphis basketball schedule includes at least 21 games on national TV

Memphis Tigers basketball will play in front of a national television audience at least 21 times during the 2023-24 regular season.

Most of the program's broadcast schedule was released Wednesday. In addition, tip-off times for the majority of the Tigers' games were announced.

Memphis will appear on CBS three times this season − twice at FedExForum (Vanderbilt, Dec. 23; and Wichita State, Feb. 3) and once on the road (FAU, March 9).

ESPN will broadcast Tigers home games versus SMU (Jan. 7) and FAU (Feb. 25), as well as road dates at UAB (Jan. 28) and SMU (Feb. 18). Memphis' non-conference game at VCU (Dec. 6) will also appear on the ESPN family of networks (either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU).

Seven Tigers games will be televised on ESPN2, including at Ole Miss (Dec. 2), at Texas A&M (Dec. 10) and their home game with Virginia (Dec. 19).

The first road game of the season, at Missouri, will be shown on the SEC Network.

Six Memphis home games are currently scheduled to air on ESPN+, including Clemson (Dec. 16). But, according to a press release, that game could be moved to the ESPN family of networks at a later date.

MEMPHIS TIGERS BASKETBALL: Why this Penny Hardaway team is unlike any other team he's had

Memphis basketball 2023-24 schedule

Home games in bold; AAC games in italics

Oct. 29: Lane College (exhibition) − 2 p.m.

Nov. 2: LeMoyne-Owen (exhibition) − 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: Jackson State − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nov. 10: at Missouri − 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 17: Alabama State − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nov. 22: Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) − 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 23: Arkansas or Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis) − TBD (ESPN or ESPNU)

Nov. 24: North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Villanova or Texas Tech (Battle 4 Atlantis) − TBD

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss − 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 6: at VCU − TBD

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M − 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 16: Clemson − TBD (ESPN+)

Dec. 19: Virginia − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt − 3 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay − 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 7: SMU − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 10: UTSA − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State − Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 18: USF − 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 21: at Tulane − TBD (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 28: at UAB − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 31: Rice − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 3: Wichita State − Noon (CBS)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickie's Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball releases tip-off times, TV schedule for 2023-24