Memphis basketball putting new spin on preseason event with 'Student Madness'

Memphis basketball is putting a new spin on its preseason pep rally again, this time gearing it toward enhancing the student experience.

"Student Madness" is set for Oct. 4 (7 p.m.) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The annual event − an introduction of sorts of both men's and women's basketball teams − is exclusive to University of Memphis students, although it will also be livestreamed for free. Tickets are free and can be claimed by visiting gotigersgo.com/students. Elma Roane Fieldhouse seats approximately 1,800.

It's the first time since 2002 that Memphis basketball's preseason tip-off event will be held at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Parts of this year's program will mirror aspects of the more traditional "Memphis Madness," predominantly held at FedExForum. Both teams will be introduced and select players will compete in a 3-point contest, a dunk contest and a skills competition, according to a press release.

But the press release also promises "new games, new entertainment and ... performances from the pep band, pom squad, cheer and other special guests."

"One of our priorities for this year is to engage with our student body in new and exciting ways, as we all know how much of a difference an energized student section can bring to our venues," Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said in the press release.

Coaches Penny Hardaway and Alex Simmons are also set to compete in a shooting contest to help one student win $5,000.

