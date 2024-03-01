Memphis basketball pounds ECU to win third straight. Here are 5 observations

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Memphis basketball made the most out of this year's extra day, throttling East Carolina 82-58 Thursday at Minges Coliseum.

On Leap Day, the Tigers (21-8, 10-6 AAC) extended their winning streak to three games. The win draws Penny Hardaway's team to within a half-game of a three-way tie for fourth place (with SMU and UAB) in the league standings. The top four teams at the end of the regular season get a double-bye at the AAC tournament in Fort Worth.

Memphis welcomes UAB to FedExForum Sunday (4:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Nae'Qwan Tomlin led the Tigers in scoring for the second straight game with 20 points, while David Jones chipped in with 18. RJ Felton led ECU (14-14, 7-8) with 19.

Here are five observations from Thursday's contest.

'David Jones being David Jones'

The affable Jones smirked at first when he was asked about his second-half performance against FAU last week. Then, he laid it out very simple.

"Just David Jones being David Jones," he said.

The All-American candidate and the AAC's leading scorer was up to his old tricks again versus the Pirates. ECU had no answer for the 6-6 guard, who put up 18 or more points for the 12th time in his last 14 games. It was also Jones' sixth double-double in his last seven games. The only game he did not finish with a double-double was against Charlotte on Feb. 21, when he left the game with an eye injury early in the second half.

Jahvon Quinerly dictates the flow

With few exceptions, when a team's point guard plays well, it usually means good things.

Jahvon Quinerly has been exceptional his last three games. After averaging 15.5 points, six assists and one turnover in the Tigers' two wins last week, Quinerly had another fine outing against ECU.

Engaged and playing under control, Quinerly commanded control throughout the game. While he wasn't as active in scoring points (10), he finished with seven assists (to two turnovers) and four steals.

Posting up

Hardaway said last week he was impressed by the smart play of Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Nicholas Jourdain on the defensive end, even though FAU's Vladislav Goldin scored 22 points and was 9-of-9 from the field.

On Thursday, Tomlin and Jourdain combined to be a heady force on the offensive end for the Tigers in the post.

Tomlin, who is emerging as a star for Memphis in recent weeks, followed his 21-and-8 game against FAU with 20-and-5. Jourdain scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. It's the most points he has put up since dropping 18 in an overtime win against UTSA on Jan. 10.

Sloppy, yet productive first half

The good: the Tigers shot 55.6% from the field, had 11 assists on 15 made field goals and led 36-24 at halftime.

The bad: the Tigers, after committing just six turnovers in a big home win against FAU last week, committed nine in the first 20 minutes. They also gave up eight offensive rebounds and only had one.

Such was the herky-jerky first half for Memphis. The Pirates came into the game 3-1 in their last four home games and had not given up more than 75 points to an AAC opponent inside Minges Coliseum this season. But the Tigers brought their A-game inside the arc early. Despite hitting only three of its 11 first-half attempts beyond the arc, they were 12-of-16 from 2-point land and 3 for 3 at the free throw line.

Tigers' defense stout, too

In last week's wins over Charlotte and FAU, Memphis gave up 63 points per game − a far cry from the week before, when (in losses at North Texas and SMU), the team allowed 91 points per game.

ECU entered play Thursday with the worst scoring offense in the AAC in conference games at 64.5 points a game. And the Tigers made them look like it, too. The Pirates opened the game 0-of-7 and 2-of-13 from the field.

Memphis was also disruptive on defense. ECU committed 10 turnovers in the first half. It came into the game averaging 10.4 turnovers a game all season. The Pirates ended the game with 17 turnovers, tied for the most they've had in a game this season.

