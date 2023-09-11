Memphis basketball picks up commitment from 2024 guard Jared Harris

Memphis basketball has picked up a commitment for next year's class.

Jared Harris committed to the Tigers on Monday, he announced on social media. He posted a photo of himself wearing a Tigers uniform alongside coach Penny Hardaway with the caption "once a tiger always a tiger."

Harris, a four-star guard, chose Memphis over offers from Colorado, TCU, Arkansas and others. He attends Silsbee High School. He had previously announced a final 10 schools he was considering and took an official visit to Memphis last weekend.

The 6-foot-2 guard will join the program in 2024.

While Harris is a prospect out of high school, the Tigers will rely heavily on transfers in the 2023-24 season. Hardaway has assembled a roster built almost entirely on transfers for the upcoming season that includes Florida State transfer Caleb Mills, Louisiana transfer Jordan Brown, Alabama transfer Jahvon Quinerly and more.

Memphis opens its season against Lane College on Oct. 29 at FedEx Forum and will play a non-conference schedule that includes meetings with Missouri, Michigan and Virginia, among others.

