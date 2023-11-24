Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway says Nick Jourdain is 'willing to do whatever it takes'
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway and Tigers forward Nick Jourdain discuss his performance against Arkansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway and Tigers forward Nick Jourdain discuss his performance against Arkansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Both FAU and SDSU are starting the season ranked and as conference favorites after their runs to the Final Four earlier this year.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
An injury doesn’t put an end to a dynasty, though when one is at its tail end anyway, it does put a damper on it.
There’s no blueprint for a team on the outskirts of national notoriety looking to break into the conversation — or at least, there wasn’t. But the Buffs may have written one.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
There is no word on a return or why she is absent from the team, with big games looming on the calendar for the Tigers in the coming nine days.
Sal Vetri uncovers several Week 12 advantages at the key positions for fantasy success.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
Edson Álvarez's 101st-minute equalizer, and a subsequent penalty shootout, gave Mexico berths in the Nations League finals and the 2024 Copa América.
Bryce went from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall to Notre Dame to Sierra Canyon.
Henry Weinburg dishes out tips on whom to target and send off in fantasy basketball trade talks.