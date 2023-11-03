Memphis basketball: NCAA denies DeAndre Williams' eligibility request

The NCAA denied Memphis basketball star DeAndre Williams an additional season of eligibility on Friday.

Williams (6-9) spent the past three seasons at Memphis, landing first-team all-AAC honors last season, averaging 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Before that, he spent two seasons at Evansville, but the NCAA ruled him ineligible for the 2018-19 season due to delayed enrollment.

“We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal," Memphis athletics said in a prepared statement. "We felt the evidence about academic misadvisement prior to his initial collegiate enrollment that was uncovered and provided to the NCAA was sufficient to grant this waiver, and we also strongly believed the depth of additional information shared with the NCAA on an ongoing basis would be on DeAndre’s side."

Williams, originally from Houston, Texas, thought his collegiate career was over following the Tigers' loss to FAU in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March. But, after consulting with sports attorney Don Jackson, he attempted a hail mary. In July, the school asked the NCAA to reconsider Williams' initial ineligible ruling. The appeal revolved around the argument that Williams made decisions based on "several layers of misadvisement" before enrolling in college that cost him his first season of competition, Jackson told The Commercial Appeal in July.

The NCAA has disagreed.

The denial of Williams' request means Jayden Hardaway and Malcolm Dandridge are the only Tigers from last season's roster currently in line to return.

Memphis has brought eight scholarship transfers (including point guard Jahvon Quinerly, guard Caleb Mills, wings David Jones and Jaykwon Walton, and center Jordan Brown) and three scholarship freshmen (including wings Ashton Hardaway and Carl Cherenfant) on board. The Tigers also welcomed Temple transfer Nick Jourdain (6-9, 220), who could be a candidate for the starting job at power forward.

The Tigers will face Jackson State at FedExForum Monday (7 p.m., ESPN+) in the season opener.

