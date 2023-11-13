Memphis basketball moves up in AP poll voting, but Tigers can't crack top 25

Memphis basketball came up just short in its bid to crack the AP Top 25.

The Tigers (2-0) earned enough votes to register 53 points, leaving them as the top team outside the top 25. Colorado is slotted at No. 25, while Virginia (which travels to FedExForum for a game on Dec. 19) comes in right behind Memphis this week. Memphis appeared on 17 voters' ballots, positioned as high as 15th by Luca Evans (O.C. Register).

It has been nearly two years since the Tigers have been a regular-season top-25 team. Memphis was 24th in the final AP poll last season. The last time it was ranked during the regular season was Nov. 29, 2021, when it was No. 18.

Penny Hardaway's team defeated Jackson State (picked to win the SWAC) in the season opener last week. Then, on Friday, the Tigers crawled out of a 14-point hole to take down Missouri (which received several votes in the preseason AP poll) 70-55 in Columbia.

"I'm awful proud of our guys to come in here, in this hostile environment, get down like we did and find a way to come back and, just not win, but kind of win convincingly," said Rick Stansbury, who is serving as Memphis' coach on game days while Hardaway serves a three-game suspension.

"I think we answered the call when they came and jumped us in the beginning. We did what we were supposed to do," center Jordan Brown said after the win over Missouri.

"I'm just excited with the fight that we showed tonight," said point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who led the way with 18 points against Missouri.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: The 'menace' who helped the Tigers get a statement win at Missouri

Two games in, Memphis is 35th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 18th overall in adjusted defensive efficiency. Four Tigers are averaging double figures in scoring: Jaykwon Walton (16.0 ppg), Quinerly (13.0), David Jones (12.5) and Brown (11.5).

The Tigers return to the court Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+) against Alabama State at FedExForum.

