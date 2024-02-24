Memphis basketball: Malcolm Dandridge out indefinitely for potential academic misconduct

Memphis basketball senior Malcolm Dandridge will be withheld from competition by the program until further notice, the athletic department announced Saturday morning.

“The University of Memphis is currently gathering and reviewing information regarding a potential issue impacting Malcolm Dandridge’s eligibility and is withholding him from competition until further notice," the department said in a prepared statement. "To protect the integrity of that process, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

The decision to keep Dandridge off the floor indefinitely stems from potential academic misconduct by the former East High star, multiple sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal.

Dandridge is enjoying his best season on the court since he became a member of coach Penny Hardaway's team ahead of the 2019-20 season, averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He is also top-10 in the AAC with 1.44 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-9 Dandridge also played for Hardaway at East, helping the Mustangs to a state championship in 2018 − which was later ordered to be vacated by the TSSAA as a result of the school's violation of the organization's recruiting rule.

The Memphis basketball program is also currently serving three years' probation, which was imposed in September 2022. That stems from an Independent Accountability Resolution Process investigation into the program's handling of former star center James Wiseman's eligibility status. The investigation found multiple Level II and Level III violations occurred under Hardaway and he was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season.

The Tigers (19-8, 8-6 AAC) are set to host FAU (21-6, 11-3) at FedExForum Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN).

