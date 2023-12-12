Memphis basketball mailbag: Jordan Brown, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and 'bad losses'

Memphis basketball is nothing if not entertaining.

Penny Hardaway has his Tigers — chins high after back-to-back road wins at VCU and Texas A&M — in a plum position almost a third of the way through their regular-season schedule. David Jones is playing like an AAC Player of the Year candidate. Jahvon Quinerly has shown that sometimes all a player needs is a fresh start. Caleb Mills is debunking whatever preconceived notions there were about his effect on a team.

And the Tigers (7-2) have a chance to thrust themselves further toward the limelight. In the next week, they host a pair of top 25 teams: No. 11 Clemson on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) and No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 19 (6 p.m., ESPN2).

Before we get there, though, let's address some of the more popular topics on the minds of Memphis fans in this week's mailbag.

You know the big question: What is going on with Jordan Brown? − Chris Jones, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

Even though the 6-foot-11 big man has not practiced in more than a week and was not present for either game Memphis played last week, he remains part of the team.

That is what a program spokesperson told The Commercial Appeal following Sunday's win in College Station, Texas, despite rumors surfacing last week that Brown's career with the Tigers was over. Hardaway has said repeatedly that Brown has been sick. On Sunday, he quadrupled down.

"He’s still sick, as far as I know, to be very honest with you," Hardaway said.

Then he kind of laughed.

Multiple sources have told The Commercial Appeal in recent days that Brown's status with the team is indeed in limbo. Sources said Brown was at the team's practice facility Saturday before the team made the trip to Texas A&M. But no resolution was reached.

If Jordan does not come back, can Penny get a midseason transfer? − Frederick McDale, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

Glad you asked.

Yes, he can. The Tigers, hoping the NCAA would grant DeAndre Williams one more season of eligibility, left one scholarship open going into this season.

"I think it's good to keep one open," Hardaway told The Commercial Appeal at AAC media day in October. "If the worst-case scenario happens, then you'll have to definitely keep one open for that reason."

Whether the NCAA's refusal to let Williams play and the uncertainty surrounding Brown fits the "worst-case scenario" descriptor or not, Hardaway has room for a late addition.

And, it just so happens, Memphis is pursuing one right now in former Kansas State standout big Nae'Qwan Tomlin (6-10, 210 pounds). The New York native played for Chipola (Florida) College, where current Tigers director of scouting Jordan VerHulst was an assistant coach at the time.

Kansas State Wildcats forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts to scoring a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

Tomlin paid Memphis a visit on Monday, multiple sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. He is also reportedly drawing interest from many other programs, including Kansas, Arizona, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky, Auburn and more.

After a solid regular season in his first year at K-State, Tomlin's star rose considerably during the team's Elite Eight run. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game during the NCAA Tournament.

Tomlin is available because he was dismissed by the Wildcats last week after he was arrested in October following a fight at a bar in Manhattan, Kansas. He reportedly has been granted diversion in the case, but K-State opted to cut ties with him.

Tomlin has not played in a game this season. Because of that, and the fact he recently graduated, he is eligible to play immediately wherever he transfers.

The expectation is Tomlin will make a decision sometime this week.

Do you think that the losses to Ole Miss and Villanova will be looked at as "bad losses" come tournament time? − Bill Fischer, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

No.

Despite the fact Villanova is already up to four losses (including Penn and Drexel), the Wildcats are still in decent shape metrically (29th in KenPom and 48th in the NET on Monday). It's unlikely Villanova will drop significantly in those rankings unless it just completely falls off the map. And I doubt that happens.

Ole Miss, still undefeated, has risen all the way to 61st in the NET. I don't think the Rebels are a viable contender for an SEC title, but I think they'll hold their own. At least enough to keep their NET ranking respectable.

Also, one game was on a neutral floor and the other was a true road game.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Why things looked so much better in win over top-25 Texas A&M

Why is Joey Dorsey not working with the players this year? − Kim Wilbanks, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

Dorsey, one of the more popular Tigers of the past 25 years, played at Memphis from 2004 to 2008.

Last season, he returned as a student assistant coach. Dorsey graduated following the season, and the openings on Hardaway's coaching staff were filled by others.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

