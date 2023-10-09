Memphis basketball mailbag: DeAndre Williams update and digging into the offense, defense

Penny Hardaway will headline the Memphis basketball contingent at AAC media day in Dallas on Monday.

The annual event − back as an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019, though it will also air live on ESPN+ (8 a.m.) − is an opportunity for Hardaway and the Tigers to set the stage for another important season.

Memphis is loaded with veterans, transfers and veteran transfers all looking to get the program over the hump in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have finished second or third in the regular-season standings three straight years. With Houston and Cincinnati (and UCF) no longer in the picture, does that open the door for Hardaway's team to take over the mantle as the AAC's top team? Or will Tulane be a thorn in the Tigers' side again? Or will one of the new kids (FAU or, perhaps, UAB) take the league by storm?

These are questions that could come up at some point Monday. But, before that, let's tackle a few other topics.

When might we have a definitive and final answer on DeAndre Williams' status and when will the university release more details about this case and process? − Jo Herron, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

We are closer than ever to a once-and-for-all resolution regarding DeAndre Williams' future at Memphis.

But, first, some background: Williams, an all-conference forward, was ruled ineligible by the NCAA as a true freshman at Evansville for the 2017-18 season. It was a penalty for "delayed enrollment," and the season counted against his collegiate clock. Williams (with the help of attorney Don Jackson and the university) has been trying for months to get the NCAA to reverse its original decision and allow him to play one more season.

So far, it hasn't worked. First, Memphis submitted a request for reconsideration, but it was denied by the NCAA in late August, according to multiple sources. Then, Memphis submitted a formal waiver request. It, too, was denied by the NCAA last month, multiple sources told The Commercial Appeal.

Memphis has 30 days to appeal the NCAA's most recent ruling − so, it's not over. But, if it fails to change the NCAA's mind this time (and, short of getting the courts involved), it would mark the end of the line for Williams' time with the Tigers.

The likelihood of the university releasing any details about the case or the process are slim, at best.

What is your best guess as to who our best two players will be this year? − Joseph Russell, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

Disclaimer: Things can change − it's only October.

But David Jones is the leader in the clubhouse for this superlative. The St. John's transfer is as versatile as the day is long. He has the ball-handling to play guard. He has the shot-making and shot-creating to play on the wing. He rebounds so well that he can play small forward. And he can defend one through four − and, sometimes, five.

Next in line, right now, is Jordan Brown. The 6-11 big man brings so many unique things to the table that an argument could be made for him being the key to the offense's overall success. Brown's footwork and ability to score from pretty much anywhere inside 10 feet with either hand makes him almost impossible to guard 1-on-1. Because of that, Memphis may choose to run its half-court offense through him.

Speaking of offense, will Memphis run more out of a base set or will it be more free-flowing? − Bryan Roberts, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

Under Hardaway, the Tigers have always fallen somewhere in the middle. Sure, they'll run some plays. And, yeah, sometimes they'll operate more based off feel after surveying the defense.

The smart bet is that they'll maintain that philosophy − running the offense out of a handful of actions as opposed to set plays. Allow four or five (maybe even six) guys handle the ball, then make decisions from there. One thing that might be a little different this season is Hardaway's willingness to pivot away from that if turnovers are an issue. It can't be a free-for-all if it isn't working.

What will we see defensively from this team − fast-paced pressure or half-court? Who is the team's best lockdown defender? − G Breen, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

Best I can tell, Hardaway's emphasis on defense hasn't changed. But, I think he also realizes the makeup of his roster is drastically different than it has been in years past.

Most of the players he coached in middle school, high school and AAU are gone. Alex Lomax, Chandler Lawson, Johnathan Lawson and others grew up on Hardaway's intense defensive strategy.

That's not to say there aren't players on this roster who don't have what it takes to play defense the way Hardaway's teams have in the past. Jayhlon Young, Caleb Mills and Dandridge immediately come to mind. But, without more guys like them, it will be rather difficult to press on a regular basis, even if this roster has some of the most depth of any under Hardaway.

An early contender for best lockdown defender? Young. But I'm willing to take it a step further. If Young gets enough minutes (which is tough to predict this early), he's got a chance to be AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Who are the 3-point sharpshooters? Who is the most surprising player exceeding expectations to date? − John Lamar, via Tiger Basketball Insider text group

While I think "sharpshooter" might be a little much, the early indications are Jones, Quinerly and Ashton Hardaway have the best shot at assuming that role. Mills has a chance to sneak into that group, too.

Nick Jourdain and Jonathan Pierre (depending on how much playing time he gets) could also make contributions along the perimeter.

As far as who is exceeding expectations, Hardaway discussed that last week after Student Madness.

"Without being bias, obviously, Malcolm and Ashton. And, then, you know, Carl (Cherenfant)," he said. "The veterans are the veterans. The fifth-year guys and the seniors are coming in and doing what they're supposed to do. But these are the guys doing more than you thought they could do." Ashton, Carl, JJ (Taylor). Those guys are doing some things I haven't seen them do before."

