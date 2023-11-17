Memphis basketball live score updates vs. Alabama State: Tigers face Hornets in nonconference

Memphis basketball will try to score its third straight win today against Alabama State.

The Tigers (2-0) will still be without head coach Penny Hardaway, who will miss the third and final game of his NCAA-mandated suspension. Assistant Rick Stansbury will serve as acting head coach.

Last time out, Memphis overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Missouri at Mizzou Arena, 70-55.

Alabama State (1-2), led by former Memphis guard and former Tigers assistant Tony Madlock, got its first win of the season Tuesday over Oglethorpe. It opened the season with losses at Ole Miss and Iowa.

MORE: Watch Memphis basketball vs. Alabama State live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Follow along with the live scroll below for updates before, during and after the game.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Alabama State on today?

ESPN+ will broadcast the Tigers-Hornets game and requires a subscription. The game will not be on regular TV.

Memphis vs. Alabama State start time

DATE : Nov. 17

TIME: 7 p.m.

Memphis basketball score updates vs. Alabama State

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Nov. 22: Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) − 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 23: Arkansas or Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis) − TBD (ESPN or ESPNU)

Nov. 24: North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Villanova or Texas Tech (Battle 4 Atlantis) − TBD

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss − 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 6: at VCU − 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball score updates vs. Alabama State in nonconference